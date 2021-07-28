Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Real Madrid And Man U Confirm Raphael Varane’s Transfer To Old Trafford
The Will  - July 28, (THEWILL) - As THEWILL reported on the completion of the transfer of Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane to Manchester United subject to a medical, it has now been confirmed by the two clubs that the centre-back is on his way to the ...

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Man-Utd Confirm Agreement To Sign Varane Independent:
Man-Utd Confirm Agreement To Sign Varane
Man United Confirm Agreement With Real Madrid To Sign Raphael Varane News Break:
Man United Confirm Agreement With Real Madrid To Sign Raphael Varane
Man United Agree £41m Fee For Varane Fresh Reporters:
Man United Agree £41m Fee For Varane
Man United Confirm Raphael Varane Transfer Is Done Republican Nigeria:
Man United Confirm Raphael Varane Transfer Is Done
Man United Confirm Raphael Varane Transfer Is Done | GoalBall Goal Ball Live:
Man United Confirm Raphael Varane Transfer Is Done | GoalBall


   More Picks
1 UK not doing enough for Nnamdi Kanu -Lawyer - The Punch, 8 hours ago
2 Singer, Bright Chimezie, celebrates his son who recently graduated from Law school - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
3 "I'm the last of the males," Obi Cubana writes as he shows off his elder brothers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
4 Sister of murdered Nigerian Army General Hassan Ahmed released after 13 days - Daily Post, 4 hours ago
5 Heavy downpour claims 2 lives, damages 1,500 houses in 3 Katsina LGAs – SEMA - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
6 Between now and 2023, there?ll be more confusion in PDP - Femi Adesina - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
7 Suspected bandit on wanted list arrested in Sokoto - The Cable, 6 hours ago
8 Lagos LG polls: APC loses 2 of 377 councillorship seats to PDP, YPP | herald.ng - The Herald, 23 hours ago
9 47 Lagos Yoruba Nation protesters released from detention - The Punch, 23 hours ago
10 Death toll rises to 479 as Cholera spreads to 18 more states - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info