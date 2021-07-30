Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

US Gymnast, Simone Biles withdraws from the individual all-around competition at the Tokyo Olympics to 'focus on her mental health'
Linda Ikeji Blog  - US Gymnastics superstar, Simone Biles has withdrawn from the individual all-around event and will not be able to defend her Olympic title.

2 days ago
 Additional Sources

The Guardian:
Simone Biles withdraws from Olympic all-around competition to focus on mental health
Complete Sports:
Tokyo 2020: Simone Biles Unsure Of Return To Olympic, Citing Mental Health Issue
The Trent:
Distraught Simone Biles Pulls Out Of Olympics Team Final
PM News:
Simone Biles withdraws from Olympics
KOKO TV Nigeria:
Simone Biles Withdraws From Olympic All-Around Final
The Will:
US Superstar Simone Biles Withdraws From Individual Olympic Gymnastics
Oyo Gist:
American gymnast, Simone Biles withdraws from Tokyo Olympics
See Naija:
Simone Biles withdraws from Olympics


