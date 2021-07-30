Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

"The burial of Obi Cubana?s mother was obscene and insensitive" Onyeka Owenu writes as she reveals she has directed her family on how to bury her
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Onyeka Onwenu has given her opinion on the lavish burial held for the mother of Obi Iyiegbu, aka Obi Cubana.

 

Onyeka Onwenu condemned the lavish display at the funeral and said it was

2 days ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

