Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Between now and 2023, there?ll be more confusion in PDP - Femi Adesina
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina has said that there will be more confusion in the Peoples Democratic Party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

2 days ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

The Cable:
Femi Adesina: Between now and 2023, there'll be more confusion in PDP
Daily Times:
Femi Adesina Predicts More Confusion In PDP Before 2023
The Herald:
There will be more confusion in PDP's camp before 2023 - Femi Adesina | herald.ng
The Trent:
Femi Adesina Predicts More Confusion In PDP Before 2023
News Break:
More PDP Govs Will Join APC In 2022, Says Adesina
KOKO TV Nigeria:
Between Now And 2023, There’ll Be More Confusion In PDP – Femi Adesina
Naija News:
Femi Adesina Predicts More Confusion In PDP Before 2023
Republican Nigeria:
Between Now And 2023, There’ll Be More Confusion in PDP
Within Nigeria:
There'll be more confusion in PDP between now and 2023, says Buhari's media aide
Tori News:
Between Now And 2023, There'll Be More Confusion in PDP - Femi Adesina


   More Picks
1 Lawyers kick as Benin Republic plots Igboho’s deportation to Nigeria - The Punch, 12 hours ago
2 BBNaija: I was disvirgined by a prostitute at 17 – Sammie - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
3 How Abba Kyari sent third party account to Hushpuppi for payment — US alleges - Vanguard News, 5 hours ago
4 Governor Udom Commiserates With NYSC, Parents Over Graduates Who Died On Thier Way To Orientation Camp - The Trent, 17 hours ago
5 AKK gas pipeline project ‘ll be delivered on schedule, create prosperity – NNPC MD - National Accord, 20 hours ago
6 Yoruba Nation: Why we’re investigating Igboho’s associates, DSS tells court - Vanguard News, 6 hours ago
7 Buhari cracks stubborn projects and it’s just the beginning, by Femi Adesina - The Eagle Online, 19 hours ago
8 Kano Gov't Denies Plans To Ban Women From Driving - The Trent, 18 hours ago
9 Troops gun down bandits attempting to abduct pregnant woman, rescue 35 victims - Legit, 18 hours ago
10 DisCos to face sanctions over wrongful electricity disconnection — NERC - Prompt News, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info