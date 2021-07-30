BUSTED!! Nigerian Man, Simon Chukwunwike Arrested For Cocaine Trafficking Naija Loaded - ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint Pakistan Point News – 27th Jul, 2021 ) : The Anti-Narcotics Force Punjab has arrested Simon Chukwunwike, a Nigerian national and recovered about 2 kg of cocaine from his possession According to a spokesperson, a search operation ...



News Credibility Score: 90%