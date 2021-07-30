Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Singer, Bright Chimezie, celebrates his son who recently graduated from Law school
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Veteran musician, Bright Chimezie, is a happy father as his son graduated from the Nigerian Law School on Tuesday, July 27.

2 days ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

PHOTOS: Veteran Singer, Bright Chimezie Celebrates Son’s Call To Bar On his Instagram page, Chimezie celebrated his son, Chukwudi, for working hard. Chukwudi will be sworn in as a Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria. Credit: ... The Punch:
PHOTOS: Veteran Singer, Bright Chimezie Celebrates Son’s Call To Bar On his Instagram page, Chimezie celebrated his son, Chukwudi, for working hard. Chukwudi will be sworn in as a Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria. Credit: ...
NigeriaFilms.com:
Bright Chimezie Celebrates Son’s Graduation From Law School
Pulse Nigeria:
Bright Chimezie's son graduates from the Nigeria Law School
PM News:
Bright Chimezie celebrates son’s graduation from law school
The Will:
Bright Chimezie’s Son Makes The Bar
EE Live:
Bright Chimezie celebrates son as he graduates from law school
People n Politics:
Veteran singer Bright Chimezie celebrates son’s graduation from law school
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Legendary Singer Bright Chimezie Celebrates Son’s Graduation From Law School | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Luci Post:
Singer, Bright Chimezie, celebrates his son who recently graduated from Law school
Gist 36:
Singer, Bright Chimezie, Celebrates His Son As He Graduates From Law School
See Naija:
Bright Chimezie celebrates son’s graduation from law school
Tori News:
Singer, Bright Chimezie, Celebrates His Son As He Graduates From Law School


   More Picks
1 Lawyers kick as Benin Republic plots Igboho’s deportation to Nigeria - The Punch, 12 hours ago
2 BBNaija: I was disvirgined by a prostitute at 17 – Sammie - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
3 How Abba Kyari sent third party account to Hushpuppi for payment — US alleges - Vanguard News, 5 hours ago
4 Governor Udom Commiserates With NYSC, Parents Over Graduates Who Died On Thier Way To Orientation Camp - The Trent, 17 hours ago
5 AKK gas pipeline project ‘ll be delivered on schedule, create prosperity – NNPC MD - National Accord, 20 hours ago
6 Yoruba Nation: Why we’re investigating Igboho’s associates, DSS tells court - Vanguard News, 6 hours ago
7 Buhari cracks stubborn projects and it’s just the beginning, by Femi Adesina - The Eagle Online, 19 hours ago
8 Kano Gov't Denies Plans To Ban Women From Driving - The Trent, 18 hours ago
9 Troops gun down bandits attempting to abduct pregnant woman, rescue 35 victims - Legit, 18 hours ago
10 DisCos to face sanctions over wrongful electricity disconnection — NERC - Prompt News, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info