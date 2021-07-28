Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Unizik student bleeds after lecturer allegedly beat her for not wearing ankara (video)
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - A student of Nnamdi Azikiwe Univeristy,  also known as Unizik, was left with swollen and bleeding skin after she was allegedly beaten by a lecturer.

 

The student, who is in the Ec

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

UNIZIK student allegedly beaten by lecturer for not wearing ankara dress Vanguard News:
UNIZIK student allegedly beaten by lecturer for not wearing ankara dress
UNIZIK student left with swollen and bleeding skin after she was allegedly beaten by a lecturer (video) Yaba Left Online:
UNIZIK student left with swollen and bleeding skin after she was allegedly beaten by a lecturer (video)
VIDEO: UNIZIK Lecturer Allegedly Flogs Female Student For Not Dressing In Ankara To Class The Herald:
VIDEO: UNIZIK Lecturer Allegedly Flogs Female Student For Not Dressing In Ankara To Class
Unizik student alleges that lecturer beat her for not wearing Ankara Gist Reel:
Unizik student alleges that lecturer beat her for not wearing Ankara
UNIZIK Student Left With Swollen Skin After Lecturer Allegedly Beat Her For Not Wearing Ankara (Video) Republican Nigeria:
UNIZIK Student Left With Swollen Skin After Lecturer Allegedly Beat Her For Not Wearing Ankara (Video)
Video: UNIZIK Lecturer Beats Female Student Over Native Wear Naija News:
Video: UNIZIK Lecturer Beats Female Student Over Native Wear
UNIZIK student left with swollen and bleeding skin after she was allegedly beaten by a lecturer (video) Naija Parrot:
UNIZIK student left with swollen and bleeding skin after she was allegedly beaten by a lecturer (video)
UNIZIK Student Left With Swollen Skin After Lecturer Allegedly Beat Her For Not Wearing Ankara (Video) Tori News:
UNIZIK Student Left With Swollen Skin After Lecturer Allegedly Beat Her For Not Wearing Ankara (Video)


   More Picks
1 UK not doing enough for Nnamdi Kanu -Lawyer - The Punch, 8 hours ago
2 Singer, Bright Chimezie, celebrates his son who recently graduated from Law school - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
3 "I'm the last of the males," Obi Cubana writes as he shows off his elder brothers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
4 Sister of murdered Nigerian Army General Hassan Ahmed released after 13 days - Daily Post, 4 hours ago
5 Heavy downpour claims 2 lives, damages 1,500 houses in 3 Katsina LGAs – SEMA - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
6 Between now and 2023, there?ll be more confusion in PDP - Femi Adesina - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
7 Suspected bandit on wanted list arrested in Sokoto - The Cable, 6 hours ago
8 Lagos LG polls: APC loses 2 of 377 councillorship seats to PDP, YPP | herald.ng - The Herald, 23 hours ago
9 47 Lagos Yoruba Nation protesters released from detention - The Punch, 23 hours ago
10 Death toll rises to 479 as Cholera spreads to 18 more states - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info