Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Daily Post
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
UK not doing enough for Nnamdi Kanu -Lawyer
The Punch
- UK not doing enough for Nnamdi Kanu -Lawyer
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Information Nigeria:
UK Not Doing Enough For Nnamdi Kanu -Lawyer
Ripples Nigeria:
IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, not a Nigerian at the time of arrest —Lawyer
News Break:
Nnamdi Kanu: UK Not Doing Enough, Conniving With FG, Claims Lawyer
Top Naija:
UK not doing enough for IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu – Lawyer
KOKO TV Nigeria:
UK Gov’t Not Doing Enough For Nnamdi Kanu – IPOB Lawyer
The Street Journal:
UK complicit in Nnamdi Kanu’s abduction, not doing enough – Lawyer alleges
Naija News:
UK Involved In Nnamdi Kanu’s Abduction, Not Doing Enough – IPOB Lawyer
Republican Nigeria:
British Government Has a Hand In The Alleged ‘Abduction’ of Nnamdi Kanu In Kenya
Nigeria Breaking News:
Kanu Denounced His Nigerian Citizenship Five Years Ago & has Been Arrested As a British Citizen~Ejiofor
Politics Nigeria:
IPOB lawyer gives update on members arrested during Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial
Global Village Extra:
Ejiofor Accuses UK Of Having A Hand In Nnamdi Kanu’s 'Abduction’
