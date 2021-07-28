Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


US to send 10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Nigeria, South Africa
News photo The Guardian  - The United States has said it will ship nearly 10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Nigeria and South Africa as the continent battles the third wave of infections.

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Delta variant: US to ship 4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Nigeria, 5.66 million to South Africa Nigerian Tribune:
Delta variant: US to ship 4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Nigeria, 5.66 million to South Africa
The New York Times:
The U.S. is to ship nearly 10 million shots to Nigeria and South Africa.
Nigeria, South Africa To Get 10m Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine From US The Will:
Nigeria, South Africa To Get 10m Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine From US
United States gifts Nigeria 4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine Pulse Nigeria:
United States gifts Nigeria 4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine
UK offers Kenya 817,000 Covid vaccine doses Africa News:
UK offers Kenya 817,000 Covid vaccine doses


   More Picks
1 Man remanded for defiling three daughters in Anambra - The Nation, 21 hours ago
2 UK not doing enough for Nnamdi Kanu -Lawyer - The Punch, 23 hours ago
3 Naira falls to N522/$1 at parallel market as CBN stops forex sale to BDCs - The Cable, 23 hours ago
4 BBNaija: Moment Maria kisses Boma during their task preparation, to see if he is truly an actor - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
5 Police arrest suspected ESN member, recover arms in Imo - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
6 Nigerian missions abroad to start delivering passports by mail – Official - Daily Nigerian, 1 day ago
7 Nnamdi Kanu Has Been Given Consular Assistance – British High Commissioner - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
8 FG approves creation of 6 zonal offices for NBTE - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
9 Kukah: Democracy and dictatorship can't coexist, one has to cancel out the other - The Cable, 20 hours ago
10 Bauchi begins headcount, rehabilitation of sex workers - The Cable, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info