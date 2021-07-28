Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


FCTA Disburses N2,660,740,632.40 Billion To Area Councils, Stakeholders
News photo Independent  - Independent.ng - Nigeria News - Top Nigerian newspapers - Breaking news - Top news headlines from Nigeria and World.

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

June allocation: FCTA disburses over N2.6bn to area councils, stakeholders Nigerian Tribune:
June allocation: FCTA disburses over N2.6bn to area councils, stakeholders
FCTA Disburses N2.660bn To Area Councils, Stakeholders Leadership:
FCTA Disburses N2.660bn To Area Councils, Stakeholders
FCT councils get N2.66b as June allocation The Guardian:
FCT councils get N2.66b as June allocation
June Allocation: FCTA Disburses Over N2.6Billion To Area Councils, Stakeholders News Wire NGR:
June Allocation: FCTA Disburses Over N2.6Billion To Area Councils, Stakeholders
FCT Administration Disburses N2.6bn to Area Councils, Others | Business Post Nigeria:
FCT Administration Disburses N2.6bn to Area Councils, Others |
FCTA disburses funds to six area councils Republican Nigeria:
FCTA disburses funds to six area councils


   More Picks
1 Man remanded for defiling three daughters in Anambra - The Nation, 21 hours ago
2 UK not doing enough for Nnamdi Kanu -Lawyer - The Punch, 23 hours ago
3 Naira falls to N522/$1 at parallel market as CBN stops forex sale to BDCs - The Cable, 23 hours ago
4 BBNaija: Moment Maria kisses Boma during their task preparation, to see if he is truly an actor - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
5 Police arrest suspected ESN member, recover arms in Imo - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
6 Nigerian missions abroad to start delivering passports by mail – Official - Daily Nigerian, 1 day ago
7 Nnamdi Kanu Has Been Given Consular Assistance – British High Commissioner - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
8 FG approves creation of 6 zonal offices for NBTE - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
9 Kukah: Democracy and dictatorship can't coexist, one has to cancel out the other - The Cable, 20 hours ago
10 Bauchi begins headcount, rehabilitation of sex workers - The Cable, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info