Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Man remanded for defiling three daughters in Anambra
News photo The Nation  - By Emma Elekwa, Onitsha A 48-year-old man Igbo Thomas has been remanded at the Awka Correctional Centre in Anambra State over alleged defilement of his three biological daughters in Enuoji village in Enugwu Ukwu, Njikoka Local Government Area of the ...

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Court remands man who allegedly defiled his three daughters Daily Post:
Court remands man who allegedly defiled his three daughters
Court remands man, 33, for attempting to defile minor Vanguard News:
Court remands man, 33, for attempting to defile minor
ANAMBRA: Man Remanded For Defiling Three Daughters Anaedo Online:
ANAMBRA: Man Remanded For Defiling Three Daughters
Man remanded for defiling three daughters in Anambra Republican Nigeria:
Man remanded for defiling three daughters in Anambra
Court Remands Man Who Allegedly Defiled His Three Daughters Gist 36:
Court Remands Man Who Allegedly Defiled His Three Daughters
Court Remands Man Who Allegedly Defiled His Three Daughters Tori News:
Court Remands Man Who Allegedly Defiled His Three Daughters


   More Picks
1 UK not doing enough for Nnamdi Kanu -Lawyer - The Punch, 8 hours ago
2 Singer, Bright Chimezie, celebrates his son who recently graduated from Law school - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
3 "I'm the last of the males," Obi Cubana writes as he shows off his elder brothers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
4 Sister of murdered Nigerian Army General Hassan Ahmed released after 13 days - Daily Post, 4 hours ago
5 Heavy downpour claims 2 lives, damages 1,500 houses in 3 Katsina LGAs – SEMA - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
6 Between now and 2023, there?ll be more confusion in PDP - Femi Adesina - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
7 Suspected bandit on wanted list arrested in Sokoto - The Cable, 6 hours ago
8 Lagos LG polls: APC loses 2 of 377 councillorship seats to PDP, YPP | herald.ng - The Herald, 23 hours ago
9 47 Lagos Yoruba Nation protesters released from detention - The Punch, 23 hours ago
10 Death toll rises to 479 as Cholera spreads to 18 more states - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info