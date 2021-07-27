Nnamdi Kanu Has Been Given Consular Assistance – British High Commissioner









The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, says the British authorities have rendered consular assistance to the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

It will be ... Sahara Reporters - Nnamdi KanuThe British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, says the British authorities have rendered consular assistance to the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.It will be ...



News Credibility Score: 99%