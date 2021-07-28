Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

British government are not doing much about this case, says Nnamdi Kanu's lawyer
The Cable  - Ifeanyi Ejiofor, the lawyer to Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has accused the British government of "not doing much" concerning the case levelled against his client by Nigerian authorities

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

