BBNaija: Moment Maria kisses Boma during their task preparation, to see if he is truly an actor



Big Brother Naija housemate, Maria, has sparked reactions on social media after she kissed Boma during their task preparation, “to see if… Vanguard News - By Precious ChukwudiBig Brother Naija housemate, Maria, has sparked reactions on social media after she kissed Boma during their task preparation, “to see if…



News Credibility Score: 99%