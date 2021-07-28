Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

World Hepatitis Day 2021: Nigeria dallies as world races to end disease by 2030
Premium Times  - While countries such as Rwanda, Uganda and Benin Republic have established free testing for hepatitis, access to hepatitis testing and treatment in Nigeria comes at a cost.

 Additional Sources

The Cable:
Ehanire: Over 18m Nigerians infected with hepatitis
World Hepatitis Day: UNIUYO Provost Asks Nigerians To Go For Screening Leadership:
World Hepatitis Day: UNIUYO Provost Asks Nigerians To Go For Screening
16m Nigerians Infected With Hepatitis B, 2.2m With Hepatitis C, Says Ehanire Independent:
16m Nigerians Infected With Hepatitis B, 2.2m With Hepatitis C, Says Ehanire
World Hepatitis Day: Over 18m Nigerians Infected With Hepatitis – Minister The New Diplomat:
World Hepatitis Day: Over 18m Nigerians Infected With Hepatitis – Minister
Africa News:
World Hepatitis Day: Pandemic hampers fight against disease


