Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


A woman paying $200k to a man monthly makes me sad - Toke Makinwa reacts as Judge orders Kelly Clarkson to pay ex-husband almost $200k monthly as spousal and child support
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Toke Makinwa has reacted to a court judgement which directed singer and show host, Kelly Clarkson to pay ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock almost $200k monthly as spousal and child support. 

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

"A woman paying $200k to a man for spousal support makes me sad" - Toke Makinwa reacts as Kelly Clarkson is to pay ex-husband  $200k monthly Gist Reel:
"A woman paying $200k to a man for spousal support makes me sad" - Toke Makinwa reacts as Kelly Clarkson is to pay ex-husband  $200k monthly
Kelly Clarkson to pay ex-husband almost $200,000 in monthly spousal support EE Live:
Kelly Clarkson to pay ex-husband almost $200,000 in monthly spousal support
Kelly Clarkson to Pay Ex Over $2.3 Million Yearly In Spousal, Child Support Global Village Extra:
Kelly Clarkson to Pay Ex Over $2.3 Million Yearly In Spousal, Child Support


   More Picks
1 Singer, Bright Chimezie, celebrates his son who recently graduated from Law school - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
2 UK not doing enough for Nnamdi Kanu -Lawyer - The Punch, 13 hours ago
3 "I'm the last of the males," Obi Cubana writes as he shows off his elder brothers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
4 Man remanded for defiling three daughters in Anambra - The Nation, 12 hours ago
5 Heavy downpour claims 2 lives, damages 1,500 houses in 3 Katsina LGAs – SEMA - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
6 Between now and 2023, there?ll be more confusion in PDP - Femi Adesina - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
7 This is deliberate provocation - Actor Ugezu J Ugezu reacts to soldiers allegedly shutting down Imo market and telling them to resume when "Biafra is achieved" - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
8 Unizik student bleeds after lecturer allegedly beat her for not wearing ankara (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
9 Nigerian missions abroad to start delivering passports by mail – Official - Daily Nigerian, 15 hours ago
10 Nnamdi Kanu Has Been Given Consular Assistance – British High Commissioner - Sahara Reporters, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info