Nigerians in US to register for NIN
See Naija  - Nigerians living in the United States of America have been directed to register for the National Identification Number (NIN), according to the Consulate General of Nigeria in New York. This is coming after Nigeria’s Communications and Digital Economy ...

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

