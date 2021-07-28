Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


DJ Cuppy, Others Bag Juicy Appointments From Lagos State Govt
Naija News  - Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos, has named Florence Otedola, popular disc jockey (DJ) better known as DJ Cuppy, among top youth enthusiasts to lead the Lagos Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) youth alliance network.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 30%

 Additional Sources

DJ Cuppy, Others Land Juicy Appointments From Lagos Govt Republican Nigeria:
DJ Cuppy, Others Land Juicy Appointments From Lagos Govt
DJ Cuppy, Others Land Juicy Appointments From Lagos Govt Gist 36:
DJ Cuppy, Others Land Juicy Appointments From Lagos Govt
DJ Cuppy, Others Land Juicy Appointments From Lagos Govt Online Nigeria:
DJ Cuppy, Others Land Juicy Appointments From Lagos Govt
DJ Cuppy, Others Land Juicy Appointments From Lagos Govt Tori News:
DJ Cuppy, Others Land Juicy Appointments From Lagos Govt


   More Picks
1 Singer, Bright Chimezie, celebrates his son who recently graduated from Law school - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
2 UK not doing enough for Nnamdi Kanu -Lawyer - The Punch, 13 hours ago
3 "I'm the last of the males," Obi Cubana writes as he shows off his elder brothers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
4 Man remanded for defiling three daughters in Anambra - The Nation, 12 hours ago
5 Heavy downpour claims 2 lives, damages 1,500 houses in 3 Katsina LGAs – SEMA - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
6 Between now and 2023, there?ll be more confusion in PDP - Femi Adesina - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
7 This is deliberate provocation - Actor Ugezu J Ugezu reacts to soldiers allegedly shutting down Imo market and telling them to resume when "Biafra is achieved" - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
8 Unizik student bleeds after lecturer allegedly beat her for not wearing ankara (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
9 Nigerian missions abroad to start delivering passports by mail – Official - Daily Nigerian, 15 hours ago
10 Nnamdi Kanu Has Been Given Consular Assistance – British High Commissioner - Sahara Reporters, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info