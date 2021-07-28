Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

NFF Assures On Payment Of Outstanding Bonuses Of Super Eagles, Coaches’ Salaries
News photo Online Nigeria  - The Nigeria Football Federation says it is working at a pace to ensure the payment of outstanding bonuses and allowances of the coaches and players of the senior men national team, Super Eagles, as well as salaries owed the coaches of the team.

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

