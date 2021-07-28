Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Bauchi begins headcount, rehabilitation of sex workers
The Cable  - The Bauchi government says it has commenced a headcount of sex workers operating in the state.Advertisement Aminu Balarabe, permanent commissioner in charge of Hisbah and Sharia implementation, disclosed this during

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Bauchi begins headcount of commercial sex workers The Punch:
Bauchi begins headcount of commercial sex workers
Bauchi govt begins census of prostitutes Vanguard News:
Bauchi govt begins census of prostitutes
Bauchi Commences Headcount, Rehabilitation Of Sex Workers The Herald:
Bauchi Commences Headcount, Rehabilitation Of Sex Workers
Bauchi begins census of sex workers PM News:
Bauchi begins census of sex workers
Bauchi Govt. begins headcount of commercial sex workers The Street Journal:
Bauchi Govt. begins headcount of commercial sex workers
Govt begins prostitutes’ census Republican Nigeria:
Govt begins prostitutes’ census


   More Picks
1 Singer, Bright Chimezie, celebrates his son who recently graduated from Law school - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
2 UK not doing enough for Nnamdi Kanu -Lawyer - The Punch, 13 hours ago
3 "I'm the last of the males," Obi Cubana writes as he shows off his elder brothers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
4 Man remanded for defiling three daughters in Anambra - The Nation, 12 hours ago
5 Heavy downpour claims 2 lives, damages 1,500 houses in 3 Katsina LGAs – SEMA - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
6 Between now and 2023, there?ll be more confusion in PDP - Femi Adesina - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
7 This is deliberate provocation - Actor Ugezu J Ugezu reacts to soldiers allegedly shutting down Imo market and telling them to resume when "Biafra is achieved" - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
8 Unizik student bleeds after lecturer allegedly beat her for not wearing ankara (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
9 Nigerian missions abroad to start delivering passports by mail – Official - Daily Nigerian, 15 hours ago
10 Nnamdi Kanu Has Been Given Consular Assistance – British High Commissioner - Sahara Reporters, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info