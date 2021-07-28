Post News
News at a Glance
Army Recruitment: Zulum Approves N12.8m Support For 641 Borno Candidates
Independent
- Independent.ng - Nigeria News - Top Nigerian newspapers - Breaking news - Top news headlines from Nigeria and World.
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Army recruitment: Zulum approves N12.8m support for 641 Borno candidates
Leadership:
Army Recruitment: Zulum Approves N12.8m For 641 Borno Applicants
Prompt News:
Zulum approves N12.8m for Borno indigenes set for army recruitment
The Street Journal:
Army Recruitment: Zulum Approves N12.8m Support For 641 Borno Candidates
Observers Times:
Army recruitment: Zulum approves N12.8m support for 641 Borno candidates
1st for Credible News:
Zulum announces approval of N12.8m for Borno indigenes set for army recruitment
More Picks
1
Singer, Bright Chimezie, celebrates his son who recently graduated from Law school -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
2
UK not doing enough for Nnamdi Kanu -Lawyer -
The Punch,
13 hours ago
3
"I'm the last of the males," Obi Cubana writes as he shows off his elder brothers -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
4
Man remanded for defiling three daughters in Anambra -
The Nation,
12 hours ago
5
Heavy downpour claims 2 lives, damages 1,500 houses in 3 Katsina LGAs – SEMA -
Vanguard News,
24 hours ago
6
Between now and 2023, there?ll be more confusion in PDP - Femi Adesina -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
7
This is deliberate provocation - Actor Ugezu J Ugezu reacts to soldiers allegedly shutting down Imo market and telling them to resume when "Biafra is achieved" -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
8
Unizik student bleeds after lecturer allegedly beat her for not wearing ankara (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
9
Nigerian missions abroad to start delivering passports by mail – Official -
Daily Nigerian,
15 hours ago
10
Nnamdi Kanu Has Been Given Consular Assistance – British High Commissioner -
Sahara Reporters,
13 hours ago
