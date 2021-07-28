Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Olympics: Ten Nigerian Athletes Banned from Tokyo
My Celebrity & I  - Ten Nigerian athletes have been ruled ineligible to participate at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympics in Japan by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU), reducing the country’s hope of clinching more medals at the event.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

