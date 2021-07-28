Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Police rescue 13 kidnapped Naval Engineering College students in Edo
News photo Vanguard News  - The Police Command in Edo, on Wednesday, said that it had rescued 13 kidnapped students of Naval College of Engineering, Sapele in the state.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

