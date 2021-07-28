Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Moment Igbo Masquerade Knelt Down, Begs Buhari To Free Nnamdi Kanu (Video)
Anaedo Online  - A video of an Igbo masquerade kneeling to beg president, Muhammad Buhari to release the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu during #FreeNnamdiKanu protest in London has surfaced on social media. Anaedoonline.ng ...

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

Society Gazette Nigeria:
Video of Igbo Masquerade Begging Buhari To Free Nnamdi Kanu surfaces online
Igbo Masquerade Kneels, Begs Buhari To Free Nnamdi Kanu |Video Naija News:
Igbo Masquerade Kneels, Begs Buhari To Free Nnamdi Kanu |Video
VIDEO: Please free Nnamdi Kanu, masquerade begs Buhari Republican Nigeria:
VIDEO: Please free Nnamdi Kanu, masquerade begs Buhari
Nnamdi Kanu: Masquerade goes on his knees, begs Buhari to free IPOB leader 1st for Credible News:
Nnamdi Kanu: Masquerade goes on his knees, begs Buhari to free IPOB leader


   More Picks
1 Man remanded for defiling three daughters in Anambra - The Nation, 22 hours ago
2 UK not doing enough for Nnamdi Kanu -Lawyer - The Punch, 23 hours ago
3 Naira falls to N522/$1 at parallel market as CBN stops forex sale to BDCs - The Cable, 23 hours ago
4 BBNaija: Moment Maria kisses Boma during their task preparation, to see if he is truly an actor - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
5 Police arrest suspected ESN member, recover arms in Imo - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
6 Nigerian missions abroad to start delivering passports by mail – Official - Daily Nigerian, 1 day ago
7 Nnamdi Kanu Has Been Given Consular Assistance – British High Commissioner - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
8 FG approves creation of 6 zonal offices for NBTE - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
9 Kukah: Democracy and dictatorship can't coexist, one has to cancel out the other - The Cable, 20 hours ago
10 Bauchi begins headcount, rehabilitation of sex workers - The Cable, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info