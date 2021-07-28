Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Mailafia: Decision to ban BDCs from FX transactions may worsen naira value
The Cable  - Obadiah Mailafia, a former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), says the decision of the apex bank to stop sales of foreign exchange (FX) to Bureau De Change (BDCs) operators may worsen Naira value.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Decision To Stop Sale Of FX To BDCs May Worsen Naira Value – Mailafia Naija Loaded:
Decision To Stop Sale Of FX To BDCs May Worsen Naira Value – Mailafia
Mailafia: Decision To Stop Sale Of FX To BDCs May Worsen Naira Value Information Nigeria:
Mailafia: Decision To Stop Sale Of FX To BDCs May Worsen Naira Value
Mailafia: Decision To Stop Sale Of FX To BDCs May Worsen Naira Value The Nigeria Lawyer:
Mailafia: Decision To Stop Sale Of FX To BDCs May Worsen Naira Value
Decision to stop sale of FX to BDCs may worsen naira value — Mailafia Nigerian Eye:
Decision to stop sale of FX to BDCs may worsen naira value — Mailafia
Mailafia: Decision to stop sale of FX to BDCs may worsen naira value Online Nigeria:
Mailafia: Decision to stop sale of FX to BDCs may worsen naira value
Mailafia Knocks CBN Over Decision To Stop Sale Of FX To BDCs Naija News:
Mailafia Knocks CBN Over Decision To Stop Sale Of FX To BDCs


   More Picks
1 Sister of murdered Nigerian Army General Hassan Ahmed released after 13 days - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
2 BBNaija: Moment Maria kisses Boma during their task preparation, to see if he is truly an actor - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
3 America court sentences Nigerian to eight years in prison, orders repayment of N400 million - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
4 Nigerians in US to register for NIN - See Naija, 23 hours ago
5 Tinubu created many Igbo billionaires through buying properties in the Lekki area of Lagos- Joe Igbokwe - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
6 Security Services on Alert as Zamfara Armed Bandits Attend Terrorism Training in Borno - The Herald, 16 hours ago
7 FG approves creation of 6 zonal offices for NBTE - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
8 BBNaija: I feel inferior to other housemates – Sammie breaks down in tears - Daily Post, 5 hours ago
9 A woman paying $200k to a man monthly makes me sad - Toke Makinwa reacts as Judge orders Kelly Clarkson to pay ex-husband almost $200k monthly as spousal and child support - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
10 Bauchi begins headcount, rehabilitation of sex workers - The Cable, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info