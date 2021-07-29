Post News
News at a Glance
Abuja motorists rescue man abducted while peeing
The Punch
- Abuja motorists rescue man abducted while peeing
11 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Herald:
Motorists Rescue Man Abducted While Peeing In Abuja
Within Nigeria:
Abuja motorists rescue man abducted while peeing
Republican Nigeria:
Serious Drama As Abuja Motorists Rescue Man Who Was Abducted While Peeing By The Road
Tori News:
Serious Drama As Abuja Motorists Rescue Man Who Was Abducted While Peeing By The Road
More Picks
1
Man remanded for defiling three daughters in Anambra -
The Nation,
22 hours ago
2
UK not doing enough for Nnamdi Kanu -Lawyer -
The Punch,
23 hours ago
3
Naira falls to N522/$1 at parallel market as CBN stops forex sale to BDCs -
The Cable,
23 hours ago
4
BBNaija: Moment Maria kisses Boma during their task preparation, to see if he is truly an actor -
Vanguard News,
19 hours ago
5
Police arrest suspected ESN member, recover arms in Imo -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
6
Nigerian missions abroad to start delivering passports by mail – Official -
Daily Nigerian,
1 day ago
7
Nnamdi Kanu Has Been Given Consular Assistance – British High Commissioner -
Sahara Reporters,
22 hours ago
8
FG approves creation of 6 zonal offices for NBTE -
Vanguard News,
18 hours ago
9
Kukah: Democracy and dictatorship can't coexist, one has to cancel out the other -
The Cable,
20 hours ago
10
Bauchi begins headcount, rehabilitation of sex workers -
The Cable,
17 hours ago
