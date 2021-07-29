Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Abuja motorists rescue man abducted while peeing
News photo The Punch  - Abuja motorists rescue man abducted while peeing

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 Man remanded for defiling three daughters in Anambra - The Nation, 22 hours ago
2 UK not doing enough for Nnamdi Kanu -Lawyer - The Punch, 23 hours ago
3 Naira falls to N522/$1 at parallel market as CBN stops forex sale to BDCs - The Cable, 23 hours ago
4 BBNaija: Moment Maria kisses Boma during their task preparation, to see if he is truly an actor - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
5 Police arrest suspected ESN member, recover arms in Imo - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
6 Nigerian missions abroad to start delivering passports by mail – Official - Daily Nigerian, 1 day ago
7 Nnamdi Kanu Has Been Given Consular Assistance – British High Commissioner - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
8 FG approves creation of 6 zonal offices for NBTE - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
9 Kukah: Democracy and dictatorship can't coexist, one has to cancel out the other - The Cable, 20 hours ago
10 Bauchi begins headcount, rehabilitation of sex workers - The Cable, 17 hours ago
