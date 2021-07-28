Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


COVID-19 deaths jump by 21% in one week, WHO laments
The Guardian  - The World Health Organisation (WHO), yesterday, raised the alarm that the global number of coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths during the previous week climbed by 21 per cent despite...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

WHO reports 21% jump in COVID-19 deaths Vanguard News:
WHO reports 21% jump in COVID-19 deaths
WHO reports 21% jump in COVID-19 deaths The Sun:
WHO reports 21% jump in COVID-19 deaths
WHO reports 21% jump in COVID-19 deaths | Health | herald.ng The Herald:
WHO reports 21% jump in COVID-19 deaths | Health | herald.ng
COVID-19 Deaths Jump By 21% In One Week, WHO Laments The Street Journal:
COVID-19 Deaths Jump By 21% In One Week, WHO Laments
WHO reports 21% jump in COVID-19 deaths The Eagle Online:
WHO reports 21% jump in COVID-19 deaths


   More Picks
1 Singer, Bright Chimezie, celebrates his son who recently graduated from Law school - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
2 Naira falls to N522/$1 at parallel market as CBN stops forex sale to BDCs - The Cable, 18 hours ago
3 Man remanded for defiling three daughters in Anambra - The Nation, 17 hours ago
4 UK not doing enough for Nnamdi Kanu -Lawyer - The Punch, 18 hours ago
5 "I'm the last of the males," Obi Cubana writes as he shows off his elder brothers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
6 Between now and 2023, there?ll be more confusion in PDP - Femi Adesina - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
7 This is deliberate provocation - Actor Ugezu J Ugezu reacts to soldiers allegedly shutting down Imo market and telling them to resume when "Biafra is achieved" - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
8 Unizik student bleeds after lecturer allegedly beat her for not wearing ankara (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
9 Nigerian missions abroad to start delivering passports by mail – Official - Daily Nigerian, 20 hours ago
10 Nnamdi Kanu Has Been Given Consular Assistance – British High Commissioner - Sahara Reporters, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info