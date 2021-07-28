Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


“I can afford it, but surgery scares me” – Reality star, Uriel tells followers persuading her to undergo butt lift surgery
Yaba Left Online  - Big Brother Naija star, Uriel has revealed why she can never undergo any body enhancement surgery despite the pressure from her fans.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

“I don’t want it” – Reality star, Uriel tells followers asking her to undergo body surgery Oyo Gist:
“I don’t want it” – Reality star, Uriel tells followers asking her to undergo body surgery
TV360 News Now: July 27, 2021 TV360 Nigeria:
TV360 News Now: July 27, 2021
"I don Gist Reel:
"I don't want it" - Reality star, Uriel tells followers persuading her to undergo surgery (Video)
“I don’t want it” – Reality star, Uriel tells fans persuading her to undergo surgery (Video) Nesco Media:
“I don’t want it” – Reality star, Uriel tells fans persuading her to undergo surgery (Video)
“I can afford it, but surgery scares me” – Reality star, Uriel tells followers persuading her to undergo butt lift surgery Naija Parrot:
“I can afford it, but surgery scares me” – Reality star, Uriel tells followers persuading her to undergo butt lift surgery
“I can afford it, but surgery scares me” – Reality star, Uriel Finally Replies followers persuading her to undergo butt lift surgery Correct Kid:
“I can afford it, but surgery scares me” – Reality star, Uriel Finally Replies followers persuading her to undergo butt lift surgery
“I Can Afford It, But Surgery Scares Me” – Nigeria’s Uriel Tells Followers News of Africa:
“I Can Afford It, But Surgery Scares Me” – Nigeria’s Uriel Tells Followers


   More Picks
1 Man remanded for defiling three daughters in Anambra - The Nation, 22 hours ago
2 UK not doing enough for Nnamdi Kanu -Lawyer - The Punch, 23 hours ago
3 Naira falls to N522/$1 at parallel market as CBN stops forex sale to BDCs - The Cable, 23 hours ago
4 BBNaija: Moment Maria kisses Boma during their task preparation, to see if he is truly an actor - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
5 Police arrest suspected ESN member, recover arms in Imo - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
6 Nigerian missions abroad to start delivering passports by mail – Official - Daily Nigerian, 1 day ago
7 Nnamdi Kanu Has Been Given Consular Assistance – British High Commissioner - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
8 FG approves creation of 6 zonal offices for NBTE - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
9 Kukah: Democracy and dictatorship can't coexist, one has to cancel out the other - The Cable, 20 hours ago
10 Bauchi begins headcount, rehabilitation of sex workers - The Cable, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info