COVID-19: Nigeria’s cases surge again, as infections contract in Lagos
News photo News Verge  - Nigeria’s latest surge in coronavirus infections gathered pace on Wednesday with new confirmed cases rising above 500 for the first time in four months following the spread of the more contagious Delta variant.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

