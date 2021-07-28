Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Tokyo 2020: Administrators were busy fighting over power, Okagbare reacts to athletes disqualification
Nigerian Eye  - Nigerian athlete Blessing Okagbare has said that the sport system in Nigeria is flawed and that athletes are always at the receiving end of the damages.Lamenting that athletes are being neglected, Okagbare said those who are not passionate about sports ...

