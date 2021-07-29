Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Wayne Rooney apologises to his family after leaked hotel images with women emerged online
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Wayne Rooney has apologised to his family and Derby after leaked images of him in a hotel room with a group of young women emerged online.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

I AM SORRY!! Wayne Rooney Apologizes To His Family After Leaked Online Photos With Different Women (See Them) Naija Loaded:
I AM SORRY!! Wayne Rooney Apologizes To His Family After Leaked Online Photos With Different Women (See Them)
Wayne Rooney apologises to his family after leaked hotel images with women emerged online Lailas News:
Wayne Rooney apologises to his family after leaked hotel images with women emerged online
Rooney Tenders Apology To His Family And Club After Leaked Hotel Images With Women Surfaced Online Edujandon:
Rooney Tenders Apology To His Family And Club After Leaked Hotel Images With Women Surfaced Online
Wayne Rooney Tenders Apology To His Family And Club After Leaked Hotel Images With Women Surfaced Online Republican Nigeria:
Wayne Rooney Tenders Apology To His Family And Club After Leaked Hotel Images With Women Surfaced Online
Wayne Rooney Tenders Apology To His Family And Club After Leaked Hotel Images With Women Surfaced Online Tori News:
Wayne Rooney Tenders Apology To His Family And Club After Leaked Hotel Images With Women Surfaced Online


   More Picks
1 Sister of murdered Nigerian Army General Hassan Ahmed released after 13 days - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
2 BBNaija: Moment Maria kisses Boma during their task preparation, to see if he is truly an actor - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
3 America court sentences Nigerian to eight years in prison, orders repayment of N400 million - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
4 Nigerians in US to register for NIN - See Naija, 23 hours ago
5 Tinubu created many Igbo billionaires through buying properties in the Lekki area of Lagos- Joe Igbokwe - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
6 Security Services on Alert as Zamfara Armed Bandits Attend Terrorism Training in Borno - The Herald, 16 hours ago
7 FG approves creation of 6 zonal offices for NBTE - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
8 BBNaija: I feel inferior to other housemates – Sammie breaks down in tears - Daily Post, 5 hours ago
9 A woman paying $200k to a man monthly makes me sad - Toke Makinwa reacts as Judge orders Kelly Clarkson to pay ex-husband almost $200k monthly as spousal and child support - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
10 Bauchi begins headcount, rehabilitation of sex workers - The Cable, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info