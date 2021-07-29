Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Twitter shuts its New York and San Francisco offices permanently following latest warnings about Delta variant
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Twitter has announced that its New York City and San Francisco offices will be closed permanently while other office reopenings will be paused in response to the latest CDC warnings about

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Twitter shuts its New York, San Francisco offices permanently Daily Post:
Twitter shuts its New York, San Francisco offices permanently
Twitter Closes New York, San Francisco Offices Permanently Over CDC The Herald:
Twitter Closes New York, San Francisco Offices Permanently Over CDC's Coronavirus wWarningsarnings
Twitter Shuts Down Office In New York City, San Francisco Permanently Independent:
Twitter Shuts Down Office In New York City, San Francisco Permanently
Twitter shuts its New York, San Francisco offices permanently See Naija:
Twitter shuts its New York, San Francisco offices permanently
Twitter Shuts Permanently Its New York, San Francisco Offices Naija News:
Twitter Shuts Permanently Its New York, San Francisco Offices
Twitter shuts its New York, San Francisco offices permanently Within Nigeria:
Twitter shuts its New York, San Francisco offices permanently


   More Picks
1 The Many Court Orders Violated By Nigerian Government On El-Zakzaky, Wife's Release - Sahara Reporters, 3 hours ago
2 America court sentences Nigerian to eight years in prison, orders repayment of N400 million - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
3 BBNaija: I feel inferior to other housemates – Sammie breaks down in tears - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
4 Tinubu created many Igbo billionaires through buying properties in the Lekki area of Lagos- Joe Igbokwe - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
5 Security Services on Alert as Zamfara Armed Bandits Attend Terrorism Training in Borno - The Herald, 19 hours ago
6 “I can afford it, but surgery scares me” – Reality star, Uriel tells followers persuading her to undergo butt lift surgery - Yaba Left Online, 10 hours ago
7 Trouble For Abba Kyari As US Court Orders FBI To Arrest Super Cop Over Hushpuppi Multimillion-Dollar Fraud - The Genius Media, 5 hours ago
8 Food insecurity looms in Northern Nigeria — UN, FAO warn - National Accord, 24 hours ago
9 AKK gas pipeline project ‘ll be delivered on schedule, create prosperity – NNPC MD - National Accord, 38 mins ago
10 You are my angel in human body- Uche Ogbodo showers sweet words on her daughter as she clocks 7 years old (Photos) - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog, 21 mins ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info