Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
BBNaija: I feel inferior to other housemates – Sammie breaks down in tears
Daily Post
- Big Brother Naija Season 6 housemate, Sammie, broke down in tears on Wednesday. The ‘Shine Ya Eye’ housemate became emotional after saying he feels inferior to his colleagues on the reality show.
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
More Picks
1
Sister of murdered Nigerian Army General Hassan Ahmed released after 13 days -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
2
BBNaija: Moment Maria kisses Boma during their task preparation, to see if he is truly an actor -
Vanguard News,
23 hours ago
3
America court sentences Nigerian to eight years in prison, orders repayment of N400 million -
Daily Post,
10 hours ago
4
Nigerians in US to register for NIN -
See Naija,
23 hours ago
5
Tinubu created many Igbo billionaires through buying properties in the Lekki area of Lagos- Joe Igbokwe -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
6
Security Services on Alert as Zamfara Armed Bandits Attend Terrorism Training in Borno -
The Herald,
16 hours ago
7
FG approves creation of 6 zonal offices for NBTE -
Vanguard News,
21 hours ago
8
BBNaija: I feel inferior to other housemates – Sammie breaks down in tears -
Daily Post,
5 hours ago
9
A woman paying $200k to a man monthly makes me sad - Toke Makinwa reacts as Judge orders Kelly Clarkson to pay ex-husband almost $200k monthly as spousal and child support -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
10
Bauchi begins headcount, rehabilitation of sex workers -
The Cable,
21 hours ago
One moment please...