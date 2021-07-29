Post News
News at a Glance
Hushpuppi alleges bribing DCP Abba Kyari to arrest co-fraudster in $1.1m scam
Nigerian Eye
- Hushpuppi, the embattled Nigerian socialite, alleged that he bribed Abba Kyari, a deputy commissioner of police (DCP), to arrest a co-fraudster, according to US court documents.
10 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
94%
Additional Sources
Biz Watch Nigeria:
Hushpuppi Alleges DCP, Abba Kyari Accepted Bribe Offer To Arrest Co-Fraudster In $1.1m Scam
National Accord:
Alleged bribe: US court document exposes link between DCP Kyari, Hushpuppi
The Genius Media:
EXPOSED!!! How #Hushpuppi Allegedly Bribed Abba Kyari Over $1.1 Million Scam Deal
Kanyi Daily:
Police Chief, Abba Kyari Opens Up On Collecting Bribe From Fraudster, Hushpuppi
Online Nigeria:
Police Chief, Abba Kyari Opens Up On Collecting Bribe From Fraudster, Hushpuppi
More Picks
1
Governor Udom Commiserates With NYSC, Parents Over Graduates Who Died On Thier Way To Orientation Camp -
The Trent,
30 mins ago
2
Tinubu created many Igbo billionaires through buying properties in the Lekki area of Lagos- Joe Igbokwe -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
3
Tokyo Olympics: Blessing Okagbare reveals who to blame for ban of 10 Nigerian athletes -
Daily Post,
11 hours ago
4
BBNaija: I feel inferior to other housemates – Sammie breaks down in tears -
Daily Post,
11 hours ago
5
America court sentences Nigerian to eight years in prison, orders repayment of N400 million -
Daily Post,
16 hours ago
6
Security Services on Alert as Zamfara Armed Bandits Attend Terrorism Training in Borno -
The Herald,
22 hours ago
7
“I can afford it, but surgery scares me” – Reality star, Uriel tells followers persuading her to undergo butt lift surgery -
Yaba Left Online,
13 hours ago
8
Oyo Assembly Speaker, Ogundoyin announces dissolution of standing committees -
Daily Post,
7 hours ago
9
Trouble For Abba Kyari As US Court Orders FBI To Arrest Super Cop Over Hushpuppi Multimillion-Dollar Fraud -
The Genius Media,
8 hours ago
10
We’ve only 3 Sunday Igboho’s associates with us not 12 – DSS -
The Nation,
10 hours ago
