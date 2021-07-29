Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Trouble For Abba Kyari As US Court Orders FBI To Arrest Super Cop Over Hushpuppi Multimillion-Dollar Fraud
News photo The Genius Media  - According to Peoples Gazette , a warrant of arrest has been issued for Nigeria’s police commissioner Abba Kyari. The Genius Media Nigeria reports thats Otis Wright of the United States District Court for the Central District of California ordered the ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

US Court Orders FBI To Arrest Abba Kyari Over Hushpuppi’s Fraud Investigations Sahara Reporters:
US Court Orders FBI To Arrest Abba Kyari Over Hushpuppi’s Fraud Investigations
U.S. Court Orders FBI To Arrest Abba Kyari Over Hushpuppi Multimillion -Dollar Fraud Igbere TV News:
U.S. Court Orders FBI To Arrest Abba Kyari Over Hushpuppi Multimillion -Dollar Fraud
Hushpuppi: U.S. Court Orders FBI to Arrest, Detain Abba Kyari Signal:
Hushpuppi: U.S. Court Orders FBI to Arrest, Detain Abba Kyari
US Court orders FBI to arrest ”Super Cop” Abba Kyari over Hushpuppi multi-million dollar fraud Correct NG:
US Court orders FBI to arrest ”Super Cop” Abba Kyari over Hushpuppi multi-million dollar fraud
U.S. Court Orders FBI To Arrest And Produce Abba Kyari Over Hushpuppi Multimillion -Dollar Fraud Nigeria Breaking News:
U.S. Court Orders FBI To Arrest And Produce Abba Kyari Over Hushpuppi Multimillion -Dollar Fraud
FBI To Arrest Abba Kyari Over Hushpuppi’s Fraud Investigations Gist Lovers:
FBI To Arrest Abba Kyari Over Hushpuppi’s Fraud Investigations
US court orders FBI to arrest Abba Kyari over ties to Hushpuppi Politics Nigeria:
US court orders FBI to arrest Abba Kyari over ties to Hushpuppi


   More Picks
1 The Many Court Orders Violated By Nigerian Government On El-Zakzaky, Wife's Release - Sahara Reporters, 3 hours ago
2 America court sentences Nigerian to eight years in prison, orders repayment of N400 million - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
3 BBNaija: I feel inferior to other housemates – Sammie breaks down in tears - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
4 Tinubu created many Igbo billionaires through buying properties in the Lekki area of Lagos- Joe Igbokwe - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
5 Security Services on Alert as Zamfara Armed Bandits Attend Terrorism Training in Borno - The Herald, 19 hours ago
6 “I can afford it, but surgery scares me” – Reality star, Uriel tells followers persuading her to undergo butt lift surgery - Yaba Left Online, 10 hours ago
7 Trouble For Abba Kyari As US Court Orders FBI To Arrest Super Cop Over Hushpuppi Multimillion-Dollar Fraud - The Genius Media, 5 hours ago
8 Food insecurity looms in Northern Nigeria — UN, FAO warn - National Accord, 24 hours ago
9 AKK gas pipeline project ‘ll be delivered on schedule, create prosperity – NNPC MD - National Accord, 39 mins ago
10 You are my angel in human body- Uche Ogbodo showers sweet words on her daughter as she clocks 7 years old (Photos) - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog, 22 mins ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info