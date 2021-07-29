Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


‘Sack Abba Kyari Now’ – Deji Adeyanju, Nigerians Invite Interpol to Arrest Him
Republican Nigeria  - Deji Adeyanju   Nigerian activist, Deji Adeyanju and many Nigerian social media users have called for the sack and arrest of popular police officer, DCP Abba Kyari.   This comes after Kyari was alleged to have collected bribe from notorious fraudster, ...

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Hushuppi: Adeyanju urges Interpol to arrest, hand over Abba Kyari to FBI Daily Post:
Hushuppi: Adeyanju urges Interpol to arrest, hand over Abba Kyari to FBI
Arrest And Hand Abba Kyari Over To FBI – Deji Adeyanju Urges Interpol Naija Loaded:
Arrest And Hand Abba Kyari Over To FBI – Deji Adeyanju Urges Interpol
‘Sack Abba Kyari Now’ – Deji Adeyanju, Nigerians Invite Interpol to Arrest Him Gist 36:
‘Sack Abba Kyari Now’ – Deji Adeyanju, Nigerians Invite Interpol to Arrest Him
Hushpuppi: “Sack Abba Kyari Now!” – Deji Adeyanju Calls On Interpol To Arrest Him Nigeria Breaking News:
Hushpuppi: “Sack Abba Kyari Now!” – Deji Adeyanju Calls On Interpol To Arrest Him
Hushpuppi: Tori News:
Hushpuppi: 'Sack Abba Kyari Now' – Deji Adeyanju, Nigerians Invite Interpol to Arrest Him


   More Picks
1 Governor Udom Commiserates With NYSC, Parents Over Graduates Who Died On Thier Way To Orientation Camp - The Trent, 30 mins ago
2 Tinubu created many Igbo billionaires through buying properties in the Lekki area of Lagos- Joe Igbokwe - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
3 Tokyo Olympics: Blessing Okagbare reveals who to blame for ban of 10 Nigerian athletes - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
4 BBNaija: I feel inferior to other housemates – Sammie breaks down in tears - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
5 America court sentences Nigerian to eight years in prison, orders repayment of N400 million - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
6 Security Services on Alert as Zamfara Armed Bandits Attend Terrorism Training in Borno - The Herald, 22 hours ago
7 “I can afford it, but surgery scares me” – Reality star, Uriel tells followers persuading her to undergo butt lift surgery - Yaba Left Online, 13 hours ago
8 Oyo Assembly Speaker, Ogundoyin announces dissolution of standing committees - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
9 Trouble For Abba Kyari As US Court Orders FBI To Arrest Super Cop Over Hushpuppi Multimillion-Dollar Fraud - The Genius Media, 8 hours ago
10 We’ve only 3 Sunday Igboho’s associates with us not 12 – DSS - The Nation, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info