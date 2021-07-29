Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

BBNaija S6: If I had to choose someone to be with, it'd be Nini - Saga
The Punch  - Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Saga, said that if he had to choose someone to be with, he'll choose Nini.

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

#BBNaija: If I Had To Choose Someone To Be With, It Would Be Nini – Saga Reveals Edujandon:
#BBNaija: If I Had To Choose Someone To Be With, It Would Be Nini – Saga Reveals
BBNaija: If I Had To Choose Someone To Be With, It Would Be Nini Republican Nigeria:
BBNaija: If I Had To Choose Someone To Be With, It Would Be Nini
#BBNaija S6: I’m Inlove With Nini – Saga ‘Declares’ Anaedo Online:
#BBNaija S6: I’m Inlove With Nini – Saga ‘Declares’
#BBNaija 2021: Saga talks about his feelings for Nini 1st for Credible News:
#BBNaija 2021: Saga talks about his feelings for Nini
#BBNaija S6: Saga ‘Declares’ Love For Nini Naija News:
#BBNaija S6: Saga ‘Declares’ Love For Nini
BBNaija: If I Had To Choose Someone To Be With, It Would Be Nini Gist 36:
BBNaija: If I Had To Choose Someone To Be With, It Would Be Nini
BBNaija: If I Had To Choose Someone To Be With, It Would Be Nini - Saga Reveals Tori News:
BBNaija: If I Had To Choose Someone To Be With, It Would Be Nini - Saga Reveals


1 BBNaija: I was disvirgined by a prostitute at 17 – Sammie - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
2 Lawyers kick as Benin Republic plots Igboho’s deportation to Nigeria - The Punch, 11 hours ago
3 How Abba Kyari sent third party account to Hushpuppi for payment — US alleges - Vanguard News, 4 hours ago
4 Governor Udom Commiserates With NYSC, Parents Over Graduates Who Died On Thier Way To Orientation Camp - The Trent, 15 hours ago
5 NCC sets fresh operational fees, spectrum prices for telecom operators - Vanguard News, 13 hours ago
6 AKK gas pipeline project ‘ll be delivered on schedule, create prosperity – NNPC MD - National Accord, 19 hours ago
7 Yoruba Nation: Why we’re investigating Igboho’s associates, DSS tells court - Vanguard News, 5 hours ago
8 Buhari cracks stubborn projects and it’s just the beginning, by Femi Adesina - The Eagle Online, 17 hours ago
9 Veteran highlife musician Feladey is dead - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
10 Trouble For Abba Kyari As US Court Orders FBI To Arrest Super Cop Over Hushpuppi Multimillion-Dollar Fraud - The Genius Media, 23 hours ago
