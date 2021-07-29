Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
CBN directs banks to create mobile app for forex following ban on sales of forex to Bureau de Change operators
Linda Ikeji Blog
- The Central Bank of Nigeria has directed Deposit Monetary Banks (DMBs) in Nigeria to create mobile applications and alert systems to update customers of their foreign exchange movement.
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
More Picks
1
The Many Court Orders Violated By Nigerian Government On El-Zakzaky, Wife's Release -
Sahara Reporters,
3 hours ago
2
America court sentences Nigerian to eight years in prison, orders repayment of N400 million -
Daily Post,
13 hours ago
3
BBNaija: I feel inferior to other housemates – Sammie breaks down in tears -
Daily Post,
8 hours ago
4
Tinubu created many Igbo billionaires through buying properties in the Lekki area of Lagos- Joe Igbokwe -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
5
Security Services on Alert as Zamfara Armed Bandits Attend Terrorism Training in Borno -
The Herald,
19 hours ago
6
“I can afford it, but surgery scares me” – Reality star, Uriel tells followers persuading her to undergo butt lift surgery -
Yaba Left Online,
10 hours ago
7
Trouble For Abba Kyari As US Court Orders FBI To Arrest Super Cop Over Hushpuppi Multimillion-Dollar Fraud -
The Genius Media,
5 hours ago
8
Food insecurity looms in Northern Nigeria — UN, FAO warn -
National Accord,
24 hours ago
9
AKK gas pipeline project ‘ll be delivered on schedule, create prosperity – NNPC MD -
National Accord,
39 mins ago
10
You are my angel in human body- Uche Ogbodo showers sweet words on her daughter as she clocks 7 years old (Photos) -
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog,
22 mins ago
