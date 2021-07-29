Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

CBN directs banks to create mobile app for forex following ban on sales of forex to Bureau de Change operators
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Central Bank of Nigeria has directed Deposit Monetary Banks (DMBs) in Nigeria to create mobile applications and alert systems to update customers of their foreign exchange movement.

