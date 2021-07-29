Buhari welcomes Commonwealth support on security, climate change

Buhari welcomes Commonwealth support on security, climate change



President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday in London said Nigeria will be glad to receive support from the Commonwealth in diverse areas of needs and challenges. Nigerian Tribune - Tribune OnlineBuhari welcomes Commonwealth support on security, climate changePresident Muhammadu Buhari Thursday in London said Nigeria will be glad to receive support from the Commonwealth in diverse areas of needs and challenges.



News Credibility Score: 99%