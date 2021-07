BBNaija: I was disvirgined by a prostitute at 17 – Sammie Daily Post - Sammie, Big Brother Naija, BBNaija season 6 has revealed that he had his first sex with a prostitute. The 26-year-old student of Ahmadu Bello University, ABU revealed this while speaking with Angel. Opening up about his sexual experience, Sammie said, “ ...



News Credibility Score: 99%