Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Daily Post
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
CAF confirms date, venue for 2022 AFCON draw in Cameroon
Daily Post
- The Confederation of African Football, CAF, on Thursday announced that the draw for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON, will take place on August 17,
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Complete Sports:
CAF Confirms Date For 2022 AFCON Draw
The News Guru:
CAF releases date, venue for 2022 AFCON draw
Republican Nigeria:
CAF Announce New Date For AFCON 2021 Draws
Naija News:
AFCON 2022: CAF Reveals Date To Hold Draws
Goal Ball Live:
CAF Announce New Date For AFCON 2021 Draws | GoalBall
More Picks
1
The Many Court Orders Violated By Nigerian Government On El-Zakzaky, Wife's Release -
Sahara Reporters,
3 hours ago
2
America court sentences Nigerian to eight years in prison, orders repayment of N400 million -
Daily Post,
13 hours ago
3
BBNaija: I feel inferior to other housemates – Sammie breaks down in tears -
Daily Post,
8 hours ago
4
Tinubu created many Igbo billionaires through buying properties in the Lekki area of Lagos- Joe Igbokwe -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
5
Security Services on Alert as Zamfara Armed Bandits Attend Terrorism Training in Borno -
The Herald,
19 hours ago
6
“I can afford it, but surgery scares me” – Reality star, Uriel tells followers persuading her to undergo butt lift surgery -
Yaba Left Online,
10 hours ago
7
Trouble For Abba Kyari As US Court Orders FBI To Arrest Super Cop Over Hushpuppi Multimillion-Dollar Fraud -
The Genius Media,
5 hours ago
8
Food insecurity looms in Northern Nigeria — UN, FAO warn -
National Accord,
24 hours ago
9
AKK gas pipeline project ‘ll be delivered on schedule, create prosperity – NNPC MD -
National Accord,
40 mins ago
10
You are my angel in human body- Uche Ogbodo showers sweet words on her daughter as she clocks 7 years old (Photos) -
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog,
23 mins ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...