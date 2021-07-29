Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Terrorism: Buhari, Boris Johnson Want Judicial Process To Run Its Course
News photo Global Village Extra  - By Oluwatosin Ajayi IBADAN(GVE)- President Muhammadu Buhari and Prime Minister Boris Johnson have agreed that the judicial process be allowed to run its course on war against different forms of terrorism in Nigeria. Holding bilateral talks at the ...

