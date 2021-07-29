Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Hushpuppi: Buhari, arrest Abba Kyari same way you went after Sunday Igboho – Omokri
News photo Daily Post  - Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has charged President Muhammadu Buhari to arrest Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari. Omokri said the Buhari-led government should arrest Kyari with the same speed it went after Yoruba ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Sunday Igboho Vanguard News:
Sunday Igboho's trial: Use same energy to arrest Abba Kyari — Reno Omokri tells Buhari
Hushpuppi: Buhari, arrest Abba Kyari same way you went after Sunday Igboho – Omokri Nigerian Eye:
Hushpuppi: Buhari, arrest Abba Kyari same way you went after Sunday Igboho – Omokri
Hushpuppi: Give Abba Kyari The Sunday Igboho Treatment – Omokri Naija News:
Hushpuppi: Give Abba Kyari The Sunday Igboho Treatment – Omokri
Arrest Abba Kyari as fast as you did Igboho, Kanu – Omokri tells Buhari Politics Nigeria:
Arrest Abba Kyari as fast as you did Igboho, Kanu – Omokri tells Buhari
Hushpuppi: Omokri tells Buhari what to do about Abba Kyari’s case Within Nigeria:
Hushpuppi: Omokri tells Buhari what to do about Abba Kyari’s case


   More Picks
1 Governor Udom Commiserates With NYSC, Parents Over Graduates Who Died On Thier Way To Orientation Camp - The Trent, 30 mins ago
2 Tinubu created many Igbo billionaires through buying properties in the Lekki area of Lagos- Joe Igbokwe - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
3 Tokyo Olympics: Blessing Okagbare reveals who to blame for ban of 10 Nigerian athletes - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
4 BBNaija: I feel inferior to other housemates – Sammie breaks down in tears - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
5 America court sentences Nigerian to eight years in prison, orders repayment of N400 million - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
6 Security Services on Alert as Zamfara Armed Bandits Attend Terrorism Training in Borno - The Herald, 22 hours ago
7 “I can afford it, but surgery scares me” – Reality star, Uriel tells followers persuading her to undergo butt lift surgery - Yaba Left Online, 13 hours ago
8 Oyo Assembly Speaker, Ogundoyin announces dissolution of standing committees - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
9 Trouble For Abba Kyari As US Court Orders FBI To Arrest Super Cop Over Hushpuppi Multimillion-Dollar Fraud - The Genius Media, 8 hours ago
10 We’ve only 3 Sunday Igboho’s associates with us not 12 – DSS - The Nation, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info