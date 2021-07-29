Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Tokyo 2020: Okagbare, Nwokocha To Open Nigeria’s Medal Chase In Athletics
Complete Sports  - Despite the disqualification of some Nigerian athletes at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, due to their failure to meet up with the mandatory three out-of-competition tests, two of the country’s medal hopefuls, Blessing Okagbare and Grace Nwokocha, ...

