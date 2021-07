Nigerians want PDP to reclaim power in 2023 – Atiku Ripples Nigeria - Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Wednesday met with the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, in Port Harcourt. The Special Assistant on Media to the Governor, Kelvin Ebiri, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, said the meeting took ...



News Credibility Score: 94%