Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


''You cannot succeed outside your educational qualification''- President Buhari speaks at 2021 Global Education Summit (Video)
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - President Buhari is participating in the 2021 Global Education Summit currently holding in the United Kingdom and earlier today he participated in a session where African leaders spoke on edu

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

You can’t succeed outside your educational qualification, says Buhari at global summit The Cable:
You can’t succeed outside your educational qualification, says Buhari at global summit
News Wire NGR:
'You can’t succeed outside your educational qualification' says Buhari
"You can Pulse Nigeria:
"You can't succeed outside your educational qualification. Anybody who missed education has missed everything." - President Muhammadu Buhari at education summit in London.
‘You cannot succeed outside your educational qualification”- President Buhari Oyo Gist:
‘You cannot succeed outside your educational qualification”- President Buhari
You can’t succeed outside your educational qualification, says Buhari at global summit Nigerian Eye:
You can’t succeed outside your educational qualification, says Buhari at global summit


   More Picks
1 COVID-19: Nigeria’s cases surge again, as infections contract in Lagos - News Verge, 17 hours ago
2 Governor Udom Commiserates With NYSC, Parents Over Graduates Who Died On Thier Way To Orientation Camp - The Trent, 3 hours ago
3 AKK gas pipeline project ‘ll be delivered on schedule, create prosperity – NNPC MD - National Accord, 6 hours ago
4 Tinubu created many Igbo billionaires through buying properties in the Lekki area of Lagos- Joe Igbokwe - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
5 Tokyo Olympics: Blessing Okagbare reveals who to blame for ban of 10 Nigerian athletes - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
6 BBNaija: I feel inferior to other housemates – Sammie breaks down in tears - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
7 America court sentences Nigerian to eight years in prison, orders repayment of N400 million - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
8 Unknown gunmen kidnap night club operator in Bayelsa - News Diary Online, 5 hours ago
9 Hushpuppi: US court orders FBI to arrest, detain Abba Kyari, risks 20 years imprisonment - Vanguard News, 11 hours ago
10 “I can afford it, but surgery scares me” – Reality star, Uriel tells followers persuading her to undergo butt lift surgery - Yaba Left Online, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info