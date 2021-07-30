Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

FBI indictment of Abba Kyari, Hushpuppi, extracted from US district court, revealed
Vanguard News  - Full FBI indictment of Abba Kyari, Hushpuppi, His Baby Mama and others, according to information extracted from US court document  by Vanguard

Below is the fr…

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 Lawyers kick as Benin Republic plots Igboho’s deportation to Nigeria - The Punch, 13 hours ago
2 BBNaija: I was disvirgined by a prostitute at 17 – Sammie - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
3 How Abba Kyari sent third party account to Hushpuppi for payment — US alleges - Vanguard News, 5 hours ago
4 Governor Udom Commiserates With NYSC, Parents Over Graduates Who Died On Thier Way To Orientation Camp - The Trent, 17 hours ago
5 AKK gas pipeline project ‘ll be delivered on schedule, create prosperity – NNPC MD - National Accord, 20 hours ago
6 Yoruba Nation: Why we’re investigating Igboho’s associates, DSS tells court - Vanguard News, 7 hours ago
7 Buhari cracks stubborn projects and it’s just the beginning, by Femi Adesina - The Eagle Online, 19 hours ago
8 Kano Gov't Denies Plans To Ban Women From Driving - The Trent, 18 hours ago
9 Troops gun down bandits attempting to abduct pregnant woman, rescue 35 victims - Legit, 18 hours ago
10 DisCos to face sanctions over wrongful electricity disconnection — NERC - Prompt News, 16 hours ago
