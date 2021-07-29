Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

FG cuts gas-to-power price by 32cents, now $2.18 per mmbtu
Timipre Sylva, minister of state for petroleum resources, says the federal government has approved the downward review of gas-to-power for domestic supply obligation (DSO) from $2.50mmbtu to $2.18/MMBtu with immediate effect.

