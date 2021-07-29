Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


BBNaija: ‘I keep lying’ – Maria opens up on being wild card
Daily Post  - Big Brother Naija, BBNaija 2021 housemate, Maria, has said she is trying her best to hide the fact that she is one of the wild cards in the house. Recall that Biggie on Thursday revealed that Pere and Maria are the wild cards.

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

#BBNaija: Big Brother finally reveals identities of Vanguard News:
#BBNaija: Big Brother finally reveals identities of 'wild cards' in the house
BBNaija: ” I keep lying and honestly it’s difficult”- Maria opens up on being wild card Oyo Gist:
BBNaija: ” I keep lying and honestly it’s difficult”- Maria opens up on being wild card
#BBNaija2021: Maria Reveals She Is Nervous Gist Lovers:
#BBNaija2021: Maria Reveals She Is Nervous
BBN Season 6: Biggie Reveals Wild Cards, The Wild Card Housemates React Bukas Blog:
BBN Season 6: Biggie Reveals Wild Cards, The Wild Card Housemates React
Maria is the wild card no 1 😂 #BBNajia Gist Reel:
Maria is the wild card no 1 😂 #BBNajia


   More Picks
1 Lawyers kick as Benin Republic plots Igboho’s deportation to Nigeria - The Punch, 13 hours ago
2 BBNaija: I was disvirgined by a prostitute at 17 – Sammie - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
3 How Abba Kyari sent third party account to Hushpuppi for payment — US alleges - Vanguard News, 5 hours ago
4 Governor Udom Commiserates With NYSC, Parents Over Graduates Who Died On Thier Way To Orientation Camp - The Trent, 17 hours ago
5 AKK gas pipeline project ‘ll be delivered on schedule, create prosperity – NNPC MD - National Accord, 20 hours ago
6 Yoruba Nation: Why we’re investigating Igboho’s associates, DSS tells court - Vanguard News, 7 hours ago
7 Buhari cracks stubborn projects and it’s just the beginning, by Femi Adesina - The Eagle Online, 19 hours ago
8 Kano Gov't Denies Plans To Ban Women From Driving - The Trent, 18 hours ago
9 Troops gun down bandits attempting to abduct pregnant woman, rescue 35 victims - Legit, 19 hours ago
10 DisCos to face sanctions over wrongful electricity disconnection — NERC - Prompt News, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info