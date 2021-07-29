Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Unknown gunmen kidnap night club operator in Bayelsa
News Diary Online  - Unknown gunmen have abducted the proprietor of a popular night club in Yenagoa, Bayelsa capital, Mr Tari Ajanami. The News Agency of Nigeria ((NAN) learnt [...]

2 hours ago
